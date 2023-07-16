Cloudy skies to finish off weekend

The Windsor region can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. It’ll be warm with a high reaching 23 degrees, feeling more like 33 with the humidity.

Sunday night to remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 17.

To start your workweek, Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 25.

Expect cloudy periods Monday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.