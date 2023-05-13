Cloudy skies expected this weekend in the Windsor region

Saturday will by mainly cloudy across the Windsor region with a slight chance of showers and a high of 24 degrees.

Only partly cloudy Saturday evening, with a low of 10 degrees overnight.

For your Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’ll be mainly cloudy with a high of 18 degrees.

Rounding out your weekend, Sunday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 6.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Sunny. High 24.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 22.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 19.

Thursday: Sunny. High 21.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.