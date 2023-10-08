Windsor

    • Cloudy, rainy conditions likely to wrap up weekend

    This is a CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo. (Source: Steve Gooder) This is a CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo. (Source: Steve Gooder)

    Sunday, expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 13C.

    Sunday night will be partly cloudy with wind gusts and a low of plus 5C.

    Thanksgiving Monday will be mainly cloudy with gusts of wind and a high of 14 C.

    Monday night will likely be cloudy with a low of 7C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 14.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

    Saturday: Rain. High 14.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates

    Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News