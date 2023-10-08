Cloudy, rainy conditions likely to wrap up weekend

Sunday, expect cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 13C.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with wind gusts and a low of plus 5C.

Thanksgiving Monday will be mainly cloudy with gusts of wind and a high of 14 C.

Monday night will likely be cloudy with a low of 7C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: Rain. High 14.