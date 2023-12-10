WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cloudy conditions with possible showers wraps up weekend

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from November 2023. (Source: Ray Akey) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from November 2023. (Source: Ray Akey)

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy as well with the temperature steady near plus 5 degrees.

    Sunday night will remain cloudy with the possibility of flurries overnight and a low of minus 2 degrees, feeling like minus 9 overnight.

    Monday will be cloudy with gusty winds and a high of plus 2 degrees, feeling more like minus 9 in the morning.

    Monday night will be clear with a low of minus 3.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 6.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.

    Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

