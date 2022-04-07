Cloudy and chance of showers in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a chance of showers.

The forecaster says there’s with a 40 per cent chance of showers Thursday afternoon. West wind will be gusting to 50km/hr and a high 10C.

Tonight will be cloudy as well with another 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight and down to a low 2C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 8C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high of 10C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 1.4C.