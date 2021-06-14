WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex resident who have been waiting to donate clothing and other items to charity can now head to local drop-off locations.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul officially reopened its doors on Monday after a long pause due to COVID-19 restrictions.

General Manager Rosanne Winger says the charity is accepting donations at five locations across Windsor-Essex.

“Our stores are over-full right now, so that’s great, it’s good for our customers,” says Winger.

The retail location at 1245 Lauzon Road also reopened on Monday for customers to buy items to support the charity. There are capacity limits for the store under Step 1 of the provincial reopening roadmap.

Customers were lining up outside the Lauzon Road location on Monday, for both shopping and donations.

“It’s a great charity and after my yard sale anything I have left I think I’ll bring over here,” says one Windsor patron.

Customers were lining up outside the Lauzon Road location on Monday, for both shopping and donations.

“It’s a great charity and after my yard sale anything I have left I think I’ll bring over here,” says one Windsor patron.

Winger says she’s happy that the reopening coincides with the society's 125th anniversary in Windsor-Essex.

Other charities, such as the Goodwill community store a donation centres have also reopened.

This is a developing story. More coming.