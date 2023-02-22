Closures and cancellations due to winter storm moving through Windsor-Essex

There are some closures and cancellations in Windsor-Essex as a winter storm moves through the region.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning on Wednesday. The inclement weather is expected to last until Thursday morning.

Here’s a list of impacted events:

St. Clair College

All classes were cancelled, effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. An announcement will be made at 5 a.m. Thursday related to campus closure and class cancellation for Thursday.

Please be advised that all classes are cancelled effective 1:00 PM today (Wednesday February 22nd)



Greater Essex County District School Board night

All night school classes are cancelled at all GECDSB locations on February 22nd, 2023. Classes will be rescheduled at a later date as necessary.

Enbridge Gas

Due to inclement weather, the Boblo Island Community Expansion project information session scheduled for tonight in Amherstburg at the Libro Centre is postponed and will be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience

Although today's info session is postponed, the virtual info session is currently available to watch at https://www.solutions.ca/Enbridge-BobloIsland/

LaSalle Vipers

Tonight's game has been postponed due to the inclement weather.