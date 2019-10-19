LAKESHORE -- OPP are investigating a brawl during a hockey game at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

Witnesses say close to 30 people were involved in the fight during a Junior C hockey game between the Lakeshore Canadiens and Mooretown Flags on Friday night.

No serious injuries are being reported.

It is unknown what sparked the fight and if charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.