Close to 10 people test negative for coronavirus in Windsor
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:14PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 9:46AM EST
The Windsor Regional Hospital sign is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Dec.5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital says nothing has changed locally with the Coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19.
So far nearly 10 people have been tested at WRH, but they all came back as negative for the virus. Most had influenza A or B.
The number of provincial Coronavirus cases under investigation continues to drop, but local health officials say this does not mean we should relax.
The hospitals report they are ready to address any and all cases that might arise.