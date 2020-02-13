WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital says nothing has changed locally with the Coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19.

So far nearly 10 people have been tested at WRH, but they all came back as negative for the virus. Most had influenza A or B.

The number of provincial Coronavirus cases under investigation continues to drop, but local health officials say this does not mean we should relax.

The hospitals report they are ready to address any and all cases that might arise.