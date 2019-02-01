

CTV Windsor





A senior couple in Kingsville has been discharged from hospital after they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire Chief Chuck Parsons says they were sent to a residence Monday morning after a 911 dispatcher said she heard the alarm from a CO detector in the background during a medical call.

The wife called 911 when her husband appeared disoriented.

Parsons says firefighters discovered a vehicle running in the garage.

Apparently the couple heard another detector earlier but thinking something was wrong with it, they disabled the device.

Parsons says the event serves as a good reminder carbon-monoxide is odorless and fire services should always be notified if a detector goes off.