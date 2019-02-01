Close call for senior couple following carbon monoxide alarm
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 3:28PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 3:31PM EST
A senior couple in Kingsville has been discharged from hospital after they were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.
Fire Chief Chuck Parsons says they were sent to a residence Monday morning after a 911 dispatcher said she heard the alarm from a CO detector in the background during a medical call.
The wife called 911 when her husband appeared disoriented.
Parsons says firefighters discovered a vehicle running in the garage.
Apparently the couple heard another detector earlier but thinking something was wrong with it, they disabled the device.
Parsons says the event serves as a good reminder carbon-monoxide is odorless and fire services should always be notified if a detector goes off.