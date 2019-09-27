

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - Cities across Canada, including in Windsor, will be taking part in a massive push for action on climate change Friday.

Climate marches will be taking place in at least 85 Canadian cities.

Thousands of Canadians are expected to take part in the events, which cap off a week of international protest and calls to do more to slow global warming.

Hundreds of rallies took place around the world last week, but most Canadian marches are happening Friday.

In Windsor, protesters will gather at mutiple locations, including at city hall between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Another event will be held at St. Clair College between noon and 1 p.m., with protesters walking to the Herb Parkway Trail.