CLEARED: Crash causes closure of 401 near Tilbury
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Tilbury have reopened after a collision.
OPP say the crash took place around 2:15 p.m. on Friday at Queen's Line.
Police had the rod closed from Exit 48/Highway 77 and Exit 63/Queens Line.
The road was closed for 17 hours for cleanup.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expectsinflation to go "a little over" 8%, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia's top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbour.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Person of interest identified in weapons investigation
Investigators with London police have identified a person of interest in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to May.
London boy still missing
According to police, Khoen Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member Thursday night but police have yet to locate him.
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
One man dead, another facing impaired driving charges after Bradford crash overnight
One person died in a three-vehicle collision in Bradford overnight Saturday.
-
Barrie, Ont. residents recall the day one year ago that an EF-2 hit their community
It was an emotional day for Sarah Banks as she walked through the front door of her home, moving back in with her family one year after a tornado touched down in a Barrie neighbourhood.
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Same property robbed twice in Kirkland Lake, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say two have been arrested after an investigation into two break and enter events at the same property.
BREAKING | Police investigate fatal shooting in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
Investigators responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Clarence Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor at Ottawa's emergency departments
The average wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa's emergency departments increased in May, with three Ottawa hospitals ranking in the top 10 in Ontario for the longest wait times.
Ottawa, eastern Ontario residents surprised by carbon tax rebate cheque from the federal government
Residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario checking their bank accounts Friday were surprised to see a payment from the Canada Revenue Agency.
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
Man on electric scooter sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle downtown
A man who was operating an electric scooter is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Friday evening, police say.
Drivers start your engines: The Honda Indy is set to make its return to Toronto after pandemic hiatus
Most Torontonians know what it is like to be stuck in traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
Man stabbed during party at reception hall in Montreal North, police say
A 31-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed during a party at a reception hall in the early morning hours Saturday in Montreal North, police say.
Flu shots, COVID-19 boosters crucial ahead of 'difficult' fall: Health Minister
During the federal Health Minister's visit to Quebec to sign a flu vaccine deal, a similar topic -- that of COVID-19 vaccines -- inevitably came up.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery
Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.
Ukraine war volunteer reunites with daughter at Blue Bombers game
A Manitoba man who spent the past four months volunteering in war-torn Ukraine was reunited with his daughter at a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg.
'We're all competing for the same bodies': Staff shortages causing restaurants to turn away diners
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are finding it difficult to compete with higher-paying jobs, with some saying experienced servers are hard to find.
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
Tornado warning in western Alberta downgraded to severe thunderstorm warning
The tornado warning issued for Yellowhead County has ended. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole.
'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers
A brother and sister from Edmonton are trying to piece together what happened to their mother last month in Ecuador.
Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.
B.C. caregiver found guilty in death of woman with Down syndrome
A caregiver from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who was charged in connection with the 2018 death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been found guilty of one of the two charges against her.
Ripudaman Singh Malik wasn't worried about safety prior to fatal shooting, family says
There were no indications Ripudaman Singh Malik was concerned for his personal safety leading up to his death on Thursday, according to his grieving family.