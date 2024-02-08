Clean-up efforts continue in Wheatley after 2021 explosion

In Wheatley, there is a step toward revitalizing in the town core following the 2021 gas explosion.

Chatham-Kent council has approved the purchase of several properties deemed unsuitable for redevelopment, following a pair of engineering reports.

The properties are along Erie Street next to the explosion site. They’re captured within the evacuation zone, and will now be subject to further investigation and eventually, demolition.

The purchase was funded with a $3-million provincial grant, with the remaining $500-thousand coming from reserves.

Negotiations are ongoing for the rest of the evacuation zone properties.

The Municipality's Director of Legal Services, says the community has rallied under challenging circumstances,

“I think it really just shows the strength of the community, the connections out there and the resolve, said David Taylor.

Taylor said the next phase of investigation and demolition will focus on finding a potential future use for those sites.

They're looking to see if there's another well ... And continue to search for the ultimate source of the gas that led to the explosion.

Taylor hopes demolition can begin in the spring.