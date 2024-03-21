CKPS warn against 'swatting' after school incidents

Chatham-Kent police are cautioning the public against ‘swatting’ after two incidents at a local school.

On Monday and Wednesday, officers responded to reports of weapons at John McGregor Secondary School.

Upon arrival, police say it was quickly determined that these calls were false, with no credible threat present. Subsequent investigations led to the identification of two female youths as the responsible individuals.

These youths have been referred to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Youth Officer for participation in a youth diversion program.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service and Lambton Kent District School Board strongly urge individuals to consider the severe consequences of swatting and to refrain from participating in such behaviour. Swatting incidents disrupt the normal functioning of emergency services and divert crucial resources away from genuine emergencies.

These mischievous acts put lives at risk and can have far-reaching consequences for both the victims and the perpetrators. It is important to recognize that such actions are considered extremely serious and will not be tolerated.

To report any suspicious activity, residents are asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-352-1234.