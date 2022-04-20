CKHAF gets $155,000 boost from United Way of Chatham-Kent

A major donation was announced for the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation’s (CKHAF) fundraising campaign.

The campaign in support of withdrawal management services and the mental health and addictions program at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) has received a $155,000 donation from the United Way of Chatham-Kent (UWOCK).

Officials held a joint announcement at the CKHA Chatham site on Wednesday afternoon.

“Today is about more than just announcing a major gift,” said Mary Lou Crowley, CKHAF president and CEO. “Today is about celebrating the partnership of two community organizations, united by one common goal: combatting the ongoing mental health and addiction crisis right here in Chatham-Kent.”

Speaking on behalf of the United Way, Wes Thompson, president of the UWOCK Board of Directors, affirmed the organization’s support for the ongoing withdrawal management project.

“Across the strata of Chatham-Kent, lives, families, and entire communities are affected by addiction. The need in our community for a local solution is great, but the will to develop that solution is even greater,” said Thompson. “We are proud of CKHAF, CKHA, and our Municipality for committing to this courageous, meaningful, and concrete project. Everyone in Chatham-Kent is going to benefit from it.”

These funds will go directly towards the construction of a 10-bed withdrawal management service at the CKHA Chatham site which remains on schedule for completion by June 30, 2022.

The withdrawal management service will provide a supportive environment to enable safe withdrawal from substances and initiation of follow-up addictions treatment. The Rapid Access to Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic will also re-locate adjacent to this service after construction is complete.