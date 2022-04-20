CKHAF gets $155,000 boost from United Way of Chatham-Kent

Cheque presentation to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation (CKHAF) from the United Way of Chatham-Kent in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy CKHAF) Cheque presentation to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation (CKHAF) from the United Way of Chatham-Kent in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy CKHAF)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver