CKHA Foundation golf tournament raises record-breaking amount
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation’s (CKHAF) 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking amount.
The event was held on Friday, June 9 at Maple City Country Club. With the support of 128 golfers sponsors, this year’s tournament raised a record-breaking total of $131,245, significantly surpassing last year’s record-setting total of $110,340.
“The success that this golf tournament has experienced over the last couple of years has been really overwhelming, raising a record-setting amount last year and then breaking that record again this year,” said Mary Lou Crowley, CKHAF president and CEO. “For a charity golf tournament to raise a staggering number like $131,245, you need the support of so many generous partner organizations and community members who are deeply passionate about the cause, and that’s exactly what we have here in Chatham-Kent.”
Proceeds from this year’s tournament will support the purchase of a new Operating Room (OR) Surgical Table with Bariatric Extensions for CKHA. OR Surgical Tables are used daily for all surgical procedures within each of CKHA’s six OR Suites.
The inclusion of Bariatric Extensions will assist with the growing number of procedures performed on larger patients who require more physical body support. The addition of pressure-reducing mattresses will help to minimize the risk of patients experiencing pressure injuries from lying on the OR table for extended periods of time.
“It’s clear that our community understands how crucially important it is for CKHA’s Operating Room to be equipped with updated, accessible Surgical Tables to accommodate a wide variety of patients from across Chatham-Kent,” said Bob Hockney, CKHAF Board Chair.
A total of over 30 volunteers played important roles throughout the day of the tournament, helping the event run smoothly.
