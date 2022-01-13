CKHA 'coping' with COVID as community suffers another death

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent health officials say 34 people have now died related to COVID-19 in the region.

According to medical officer of health Dr. David Colby, the latest death is a woman, in her 70’s who was unvaccinated.

“This virus is sneaky, and its changes faster than a chameleon,” Colby said during Thursday’s weekly briefing.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance CEO Lori Marshall says the system is in a “coping phase” as Omicron cases continue to pile up.

The CKHA statistics for Thursday are:

29 patients are in hospital with COVID. Out of those patients, 10 are unvaccinated, 6 patients are in the Critical Care Units

5 in ICU (3 are on a ventilator)

1 in PCU (Progressive Care Unit)

ICU occupancy = 70 per cent

PCU occupancy = 83 per cent

Medical/Surgical Critical Care occupancy = 92.5 per cent

With regards to staff absenteeism, Marshall says 85 staff are off due to COVID positivity, or an exposure, in addition to 75 staff members are on “work self-isolation”.

“In terms of what I would call the temperature in the organization, I’d say that we’re continuing to cope,” says Marshall.

“This morning, as I speak, there are seven patients sitting in the Emergency Department who we call, they are ‘admit patients’ but there’s no bed, for them in hospital. So patient flow continues to be a challenge for us,” says Marshall.

Marshall says because of Directive #2 asking hospitals to cancel elective surgeries; they have redeployed staff to other departments.

“We have also dramatically reduced in diagnostic imaging area, now are doing only urgent and emergent kinds of procedures,” says Marshall.

Marshall reported Thursday, CKHA will be allowed to use internationally trained nurses to help cope with staff absenteeism.

“This will allow us to provide a supervised practice experience for those individuals who would be foreign graduates in nursing programs to offer them, the opportunity to have a placement and work with us.”

Marshall is hopeful that “one or more” will be willing to come to Chatham-Kent to work.