CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) has welcomed three new Family Medicine Residents, Drs. Faith Moore, Adib Shamsuddin, and Noah Liberman.

“I am looking forward to being closer to home and spending the next few years connecting with people in Chatham-Kent,” says Dr. Shamsuddin, who was born in nearby Windsor and completed his Doctor of Medicine at McMaster University – Waterloo Campus. “I’m excited about the broad range of educational opportunities in different fields provided at CKHA.”

Dr. Noah Liberman is originally from Thornhill, Ontario and completed his Doctor of Medicine at Queen’s University. Already early in his residency, Dr. Liberman has expressed an interest in Emergency Medicine.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to work with the people of Chatham-Kent,” said Dr. Moore, who was born and raised in New Brunswick and completed her Doctor of Medicine from Dalhousie Medical School in New Brunswick. “I have a passion for providing holistic evidence-based medicine to my patients, and meeting the needs of the community.”

The trio began their post-graduate training at CKHA this summer.

These residents will live in Chatham-Kent and gain experience by working with local physicians who provide support and direction to complete the hands-on portion of their medical training.

“Chatham-Kent is a vibrant rural community with a broad range of Family Medicine opportunities,” said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, Chief of Staff, CKHA. “These residents will have the opportunity to work and train alongside some fantastic physicians and will gain experience in many aspects of practicing medicine. Many of our residents in the past have also discovered that Chatham-Kent is a warm and welcoming community and an ideal place to call home.”