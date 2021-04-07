WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health is launching an online COVID-19 vaccination registration system and announcing new mobile clinics.

Beginning on April 7, 2021, Chatham-Kent residents will be able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments online at GetYourShotCK.ca.

“With the support of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s scheduling system, accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, residents will now be able to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccination appointments,” said a news release from CK Public Health.

Officials say booking an appointment online has several advantages:

Residents will get an immediate confirmation of an appointment after completing the registration process

Users can choose from a variety of dates/times and locations that fit their schedule

One account holder can register multiple family members who are currently eligible for appointments

To book an appointment, residents will be required to review the current list of eligibility groups and certify what category in which they are eligible. They will then create an account to access the municipal registration system.

Once logged in, residents can select an appointment date, time and location that is convenient to them.

In addition to launching a new registration system, CK Public Health is also expanding its services with appointment-only mobile clinics in outlying communities.

Residents can register for an appointment at GetYourShotCK.ca for the two newly added clinics:

Wheatley

Wheatley Arena, April 15, 2021, 11:00 am- 6:30 pm,

196 Erie St N, Wheatley,

Drive-Thru Clinic (with an option for those without a vehicle)

Highgate

Mary Webb Centre April 17, 11:00 am- 6:30 pm,

87 Main Street West, Highgate

The health unit says for those residents waiting for return calls from the COVID-19 Vaccination Phone Line (519-351-1010) to book a vaccination appointment, they will return your phone call. If you prefer, you can book your appointment online using the new system.