CK police warn residents of COVID-19 vaccine text message scam
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 9:38AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have issued a warning after several residents received suspicious text messages regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
Police say the text claims to be from the federal government offering the person a "vaccine refund" if they were recently immunized.
Police say it's nothing more than a scam, trying get people's personal and financial information.
