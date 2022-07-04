CK police report knife pulled on drug store manager

A Tilbury man is charged after pulling a knife on an employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Chatham, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene on Queen Street around 8:30 p.m on Sunday to learn a man verbally argued with the manager and was asked to leave the store.

As the man left, police say he pulled a knife form his pocked, showed it to the manager and made a threatening remark.

The manager was able to lock the door and call police. The man left the area but was arrested not far away.

The 26-year-old is charged with weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon. He has been released from custody with conditions and a future court date.