CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman captured on surveillance video.

She is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kyle Wright kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87310.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

More to come.