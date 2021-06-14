Advertisement
CK Police need help in fraud investigation
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 14, 2021 3:27PM EDT
CK Police asking to help identify this woman (Courtesy: Chatham-Kent Police)
Share:
CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman captured on surveillance video.
She is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kyle Wright kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87310.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
More to come.