CK police looking for reported stolen vehicle

Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can help find a stolen vehicle.

Police say the blue 2012 Hyundai Accent was stolen from an Albert Street home in Wallaceburg.

It was last seen with Ontario license plate CJYJ 746.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Sgt. Jayme O’Reilly at jaymeo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.