CK police looking for Orford Township man

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing.

Peter White, 83, of Orford Township was last seen in the area of Bury Road in Orford Township around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

White is a 5’7”, heavier set white man with partially bald grey hair. He may be wearing a red ball cap, red shirt and blue and grey pajama pants.

Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 519-352-1234 ext. 9.