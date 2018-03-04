

AM800, CTV Windsor





A warning from Chatham-Kent Police about fake $20 bills turning up.

Since January, they've investigated 11 incidents where counterfeit U.S. $20's have been used to purchase items.

They're alerting local businesses to be cautious when accepting U.S. currency.

Two Chatham men have been arrested and charged with using counterfeit money and a youth from Chatham was also found in possession of counterfeit money.

All the counterfeit bills have the same serial #JB44CYBEHNP with the backwards 'N' which is derived from the Russian Cyrillic Alphabet.

Police says these bills are being circulated across North America.