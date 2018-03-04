CK police issue warning about fake U.S. $20 bills
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 12:46PM EST
A warning from Chatham-Kent Police about fake $20 bills turning up.
Since January, they've investigated 11 incidents where counterfeit U.S. $20's have been used to purchase items.
They're alerting local businesses to be cautious when accepting U.S. currency.
Two Chatham men have been arrested and charged with using counterfeit money and a youth from Chatham was also found in possession of counterfeit money.
All the counterfeit bills have the same serial #JB44CYBEHNP with the backwards 'N' which is derived from the Russian Cyrillic Alphabet.
Police says these bills are being circulated across North America.