Advertisement
CK police charge two people in separate alleged impaired driving incidents
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 10:24AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police charged two suspects in a pair of alleged impaired driving incidents over the weekend.
On Saturday at around noon, police initiated a traffic stop in Chatham following a complaint.
A 42-year-old man submitted to the screening and was arrested for alleged impaired operation of a motor-vehicle.
On Sunday shortly after midnight, police conducted a road side test to a 34-year-old man through a R.I.D.E stop, and he was arrested for alleged impaired driving.
The two suspects have been released with future court dates.