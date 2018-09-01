

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have a second suspect in custody in connection to a variety store robbery last month.

On Aug. 17, a man wearing a mask stole the cash register from Rosco's Minimart in Dresden.

He pushed an employee out of the way.

The K9 unit managed to track down the register and police arrested a suspect a short time later.

On Friday, police arrested a second suspect, a 30-year-old Wallaceburg man.

He has been charged with robbery.