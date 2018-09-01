CK police arrest second suspect in variety store robbery
File
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 3:00PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police have a second suspect in custody in connection to a variety store robbery last month.
On Aug. 17, a man wearing a mask stole the cash register from Rosco's Minimart in Dresden.
He pushed an employee out of the way.
The K9 unit managed to track down the register and police arrested a suspect a short time later.
On Friday, police arrested a second suspect, a 30-year-old Wallaceburg man.
He has been charged with robbery.