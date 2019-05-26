

CTV Windsor





Arena talk is back on the Chatham-Kent council agenda.

A decision is expected Monday night about what the municipality should do when it comes to replacing or maintaining two of Chatham's existing arenas.

Administration is recommending a new twin pad arena be built with indoor soccer fields.

The project would cost more than $63 million.

But the the plan depends on funding from the upper levels of government to cover 73 per cent of the cost.

Another option for council to consider is to renovate Chatham's Memorial and Erickson Arenas.