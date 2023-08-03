Civic Holiday: What’s open, what’s closed Monday

With another long summer weekend coming up, there are a number of closures to keep in mind while making plans for the Civic Holiday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Aug. 7

OPEN:

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossings is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Select Beer Store locations

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government officers

Public Library branches

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, August 7, 2023, in observance of the Civic Holiday. The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, August 7, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, August 7, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (holidays excepted).

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, except for any already booked rentals or events.

Sandpoint Beach will be open, weather and water quality permitting, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Up-to-date beach water quality information can be found at Beach Water Testing, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Park-based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for afternoon recreational swimming on Monday.

The WFCU Centre Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on Monday.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for fit lane swimming, and the Fitness Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023. All tours to Peche Island on Monday have been cancelled.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Aug. 7 to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on the Civic Holiday.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca online.

MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT SERVICES:

Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Aug. 7 in recognition of the Civic Holiday.

Other services are scheduled as follows:

Cemetery Operations: Cemetery staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need lot sales or internment orders.

RIDE CK: All Ride CK Transit services will not operate Monday.

Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialling “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, August 7, and re-opening on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 am.

Arts and Culture: Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Ridge House Museum, Thames Art Gallery and ARTspace, will be closed Monday. The Milner House will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Service Ontario: Both the Chatham and Dresden locations will be closed on Monday.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

The office of Fleet Services (PABC) will be closed Monday.

Employment and Social Services: Employment and Social Services will be closed Monday, August 7. The Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Housing Services: Housing Services will be closed on Monday.

EarlyON: All EarlyON programs are closed on Monday.

CK Public Health: CK Public Health will be closed on Monday. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

Provincial Offences Court: The Provincial Offences Court will be closed Monday, August 7 and will re-open on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Please note that during office closures fines can continue to be paid online at www.paytickets.ca.

Pools: All pools will be open on Monday. Rec swims are free all summer long at all municipal pools.

Arenas: All arenas are closed Monday.

Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed Monday, but services, activities and visiting hours continue as normal. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Waste and Recycling: Collection services will be delayed by one day during the week of August 7. Refer to the 2023 Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations: All Transfer Stations will be closed Monday.

Leaf and Yard Depots: All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed Monday.

Chatham-Kent Tourism: CK Tourism will be closed Monday. To access visitor information at any time, please go to www.visitck.ca.