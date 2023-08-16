City trend helping with housing shortage
Developers are working hard, attempting to keep up with the demand for affordable housing... but it's an uphill battle.
“Right now builders are building on the lots that are available and the properties that are available are larger properties, so obviously the cost of those properties is higher,” said realtor John Rauti.
According to Rauti, the average lot with 60 feet of frontage goes for over $300,000, which is contributing to the housing prices.
“We haven't been able to build a lot of houses this year. We got shortage of labour. We got high interest rates. All of that is contributing to pricing as well,” said Rauti.
Subdivisions continue to be developed, but it's hard to find one featuring mid-sized homes.
“When you factor in land price and all of the development costs and servicing costs to get it ready to build, there’s just no economics in it for the development community,” said Mark Lalovich, president of the Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors.
According to city officials, the majority of permits being pulled are for multi-family dwellings and additional dwelling units.
John Ravell, the city's chief building official, said the most economical way to build smaller units is through multi-family settings, “It's an apartment building whether it's large or small. It's row houses. Townhouses or low rise buildings.”
The incentives are there for developers to build these types of properties.
“It's less expensive. You get a crew onsite. Materials. You can build to an economy of scale,” Ravell said.
However, the cost of materials is higher and labour shortages are hampering the industry, making it difficult to hire crews for smaller projects.
“Single family homes. Lining up workers to work on that sort of thing is very challenging but if you're building a large building or a group of buildings it's much easier to find contractors and large crews that'll move in, [because] they'll be there for months,” said Ravell.
Lalovich feels building upward is going to help get the housing crisis under control, “We [have to] go vertical and that's a real priority in the city right now. We've got to get these infill sites developed and we got to go up.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
Here's what it looks like in the N.W.T. as fires rage
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
'The Blind Side' family lawyers to respond to Michael Oher's accusations as he fights conservatorship
Lawyers for a prominent Memphis couple planned to speak with reporters Wednesday about former NFL player Michael Oher's effort to take control of his finances in a now-public dispute involving those who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Blind Side.'
Kitchener
-
Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation
People who live nearby say collisions like this one are far too common in the area.
-
Bystanders spring into action after car crashes into building in Cambridge
Bystanders and staff at a local business jumped to help Wednesday after a crash sent a car careening off the road and into the side of a store.
-
'Hypes us up, it hypes them up:' Laurier and Light House back on the gridiron
Members of the Light House Adult Day Program, which supports individuals in Waterloo Region with developmental disabilities, attended a football training camp at Wilfrid Laurier University Wednesday, and took part in some energetic drills.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury gives guilty verdict in hit-and-run trial
The London, Ont. man accused in the hit-and-run of a teenaged cyclist four years ago has been found guilty.
-
Stratford man wanted in connection to break-and-enters
Stratford police are asking the public’s help locating a 39-year-old wanted on dozens of incidents of theft and break-and-enter.
-
West London, Ont. construction will cause delays for some drivers
The first stage of a significant traffic headache for west London, Ont. commuters has begun.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He poses a significant threat,' Barrie police issue rare safety advisory
Barrie police issued a rare community safety advisory about a high-risk offender living in the city.
-
Motorcycle crash in Barrie's south-end under investigation
One person has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Barrie's south end Wednesday afternoon.
-
Warrants issued for suspects linked to armed carjacking in Innisfil
South Simcoe police issued warrants for two men identified in connection with an armed carjacking in Innisfil last year that injured a senior.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
A Sudbury area man said two bricks were thrown through their window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Ottawa
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
High-rise proposal near Experimental Farm approved by city of Ottawa committee
A city of Ottawa committee has voted to approve a controversial plan to build high-rises near the Central Experimental Farm.
-
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line hits another delay
Construction on Ottawa's north-south rail line has hit a new delay, with handover of the Trillium Line now not expected until at least early November.
Toronto
-
Brain tumour patient lands job alongside doctor who saved her life a decade ago
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
Eviction notice given to Allan Gardens encampment residents is 'fake,' City of Toronto says
Someone wants to clear out to the encampment in Allan Gardens so badly that they’ve gone so far as to distribute phony eviction notices to people staying in tents there.
-
Pickle cotton candy, spicy lemonade, and frog legs: Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) is just a few days away.
Montreal
-
Pair of teenage girls, 15, arrested after girl beaten up in Lachine
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the assault of a girl, also 15, that occurred near a Lachine intersection on Aug.13, says Montreal Police (SPVM).
-
-
Legault won't endorse Fitzgibbon's target to reduce cars on Quebec roads
The CAQ government wants to reduce the number of cars in Quebec, but not with a specific target. That's what Premier François Legault suggested on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
New Brunswick RCMP recover body of second missing fisherman near Portage Island
RCMP in New Brunswick say the body of a second man who didn't return from a fishing trip has been found.
-
Heavy federal presence on P.E.I. likely a practice run for an election next year
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre officially announced his “Axe the Tax” tour of Prince Edward Island at a gas station just outside of Charlottetown on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
How to keep yourself safe amid wildfire smoke in Manitoba
As wildfire smoke continues to blanket Manitoba, experts are sharing what people need to do to avoid any serious health impacts.
-
Funding coming to end for overdose prevention vehicle in Winnipeg
A mobile overdose prevention RV in Winnipeg could be off the streets if new funding isn’t found.
-
Charges laid in fatal December crash: Winnipeg police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last December.
Calgary
-
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
-
Mother charged in parental abduction investigation out of Redwood Meadows
A Redwood Meadows, Alta., mother faces abduction charges following a police investigation earlier this month that spanned two provinces.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Man was fatally shot at Edmonton playground, police confirm
Police have confirmed a man was fatally shot in a central Edmonton playground last week.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Man, 29, charged in alleged hate-crime confrontation near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly uttered threats and exposed his genitals in a hate-motivated confrontation last week near Whyte Avenue.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Kwikwetlem councillor found dead, B.C. homicide investigators say
An elected council member from the Kwikwetlem First Nation who was reported missing last week has been found dead, homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday.
-
3 vacant Vancouver properties sell for $39M months after squatter removed
Three vacant lots on one of Vancouver's most expensive streets – where a makeshift shelter was recently demolished and a squatter was arrested – have sold for a combined $39 million.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide just hours after prison release re-arrested, VPD says
Vancouver police say a man for whom a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued just hours after his release from prison last week has been re-arrested.