City trend helping with housing shortage

Developers are working hard, attempting to keep up with the demand for affordable housing... but it's an uphill battle.

“Right now builders are building on the lots that are available and the properties that are available are larger properties, so obviously the cost of those properties is higher,” said realtor John Rauti.

According to Rauti, the average lot with 60 feet of frontage goes for over $300,000, which is contributing to the housing prices.

“We haven't been able to build a lot of houses this year. We got shortage of labour. We got high interest rates. All of that is contributing to pricing as well,” said Rauti.

Subdivisions continue to be developed, but it's hard to find one featuring mid-sized homes.

“When you factor in land price and all of the development costs and servicing costs to get it ready to build, there’s just no economics in it for the development community,” said Mark Lalovich, president of the Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors.

According to city officials, the majority of permits being pulled are for multi-family dwellings and additional dwelling units.

John Ravell, the city's chief building official, said the most economical way to build smaller units is through multi-family settings, “It's an apartment building whether it's large or small. It's row houses. Townhouses or low rise buildings.”

The incentives are there for developers to build these types of properties.

“It's less expensive. You get a crew onsite. Materials. You can build to an economy of scale,” Ravell said.

However, the cost of materials is higher and labour shortages are hampering the industry, making it difficult to hire crews for smaller projects.

“Single family homes. Lining up workers to work on that sort of thing is very challenging but if you're building a large building or a group of buildings it's much easier to find contractors and large crews that'll move in, [because] they'll be there for months,” said Ravell.

Lalovich feels building upward is going to help get the housing crisis under control, “We [have to] go vertical and that's a real priority in the city right now. We've got to get these infill sites developed and we got to go up.”