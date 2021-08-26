WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor is going to plant two trees, with a built-in “cage” to trap stormwater as part of a $4 million infrastructure investment.

“This project will feature two Silva Cells,” says Andrew Dowie, drainage superintendent for the City of Windsor.

“The (storm) water goes into the cage and it stays there. And then the tree drinks the water, gradually, over time.”

At a cost of between $70,000 to $80,000 for both trees, the City is looking to find new ways to remove storm water from the sewer system.

Starting Sept. 6 and through until Spring 2022, Eastlawn Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Edgar Street will be reconstructed.

The project includes:

Replacing 720 metres of Eastlawn Ave. with a new, widened asphalt road

Installing new, upgraded water main, storm and sanitary sewers

Widening the existing sidewalk in the south block to meet current accessibility standards

At least six months of work in front of his house, is a relief to home owner Dave Holland.

“We’re looking forward to construction,” says Holland.

Their home was one of more 6,000 that flooded in 2017 after a massive storm dumped 222 mm of rain in 48 hours — the single largest flood event in Windsor’s history.

“You develop a level of paranoia,” says Holland. “In the morning you wake up, the first thing you do is flip on the switch to see the basement if you’re still dry.”

After that, Holland says they took advantage of some City initiatives, like free down-spout disconnection and rebates on installing back water valves or sump pumps.

“We didn’t have any of that. Felt we didn’t need it because we’d been here, at that point, for maybe 25 years. That has been a huge help for us,” says Holland.

The Eastlawn Avenue reconstruction project is part of a neighbourhood-wide initiative to expand the City’s sewer replacement program.

It adds to the nearly 44 km of storm water and sanitary sewers that have been replaced or rehabilitated since the historic rain event of 2017.

Other local roads in Old Riverside scheduled to receive new storm water and sanitary sewer infrastructure this year include Matthew Brady Boulevard and Belleperche Place.

A start date and final investment value for these two projects has not yet been finalized.

These improvements build on the recently completed construction of state-of-the-art water storage and drainage facilities to reduce flooding along Tranby Avenue.

Council has committed $1.6 billion over 10 years to upgrade vital infrastructure like roads and sewers as the City continues to implement the recommendations of the unanimously approved Sewer Master Plan to make the community more resilient to the effects of climate change.

For more information on Windsor’s Sewer Master Plan, visit weatheringthestorm.ca.

For information on construction and detours, contact 311 visit the City of Windsor website.