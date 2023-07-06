City to start work on improvements at Malden Dog Park

The large dog park in Malden Park will be temporarily closed for a few weeks as the city works on improvements.

The City of Windsor will begin work on the park at 4200 Malden Road to better the experience for both dogs and owners by improving water shedding and helping the area dry more quickly after wet weather.

The fence line will also be removed and enhanced to offer a better and larger space for the pups.

Work will begin on July 17, the large park will be closed for about four weeks, weather permitting.

The small dog park area will not be affected by the work and should remain open, the city says. Other available large dog park areas are located at Remington Booster, Optimist Memorial and Ford Test Track.