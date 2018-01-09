

An attempt to beef-up Windsor's dog leash tethering bylaw during extreme weather was unsuccessful, but the proposed change will be reviewed by city staff.

Resident Howard Weeks was before council Monday night requesting the city adjust the tethering bylaw only during extreme cold-weather events like we've experienced recently.

He'd like to see the length of time a dog can be tied up outside shortened from four hours to 15 minutes.

Councillor Hilary Payne put the motion forward, but councillor Bill Marra had it referred to administration for more thorough study.

Payne worries that by the time city staff responds to the request, the cold weather will have passed.

“It's done by the humane society, which gets a grant from the city each year, and it's done at no cost to the city whatever, so I have no idea what the problem is, but it's up to council can decide whatever it wants, I'm just concerned about the animals," says Payne.