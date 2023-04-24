City to host annual plant sale at new greenhouse

The City of Windsor is hosting its 26th annual plant sale next Saturday — the first at its new greenhouse in Jackson Park.

The horticulture department’s annual Paul Martin Perennial Plant Sale will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2449 McDougall Street.

The plant sale draws a crowd so the city is reminding event-goers to arrive early.

The city has added to its selection of plants and herbs different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, basil, rosemary, daylilies, hosta, peonies, yucca, rhubarb, raspberries, strawberries, and lavender plants.

Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted at the sale.

Visit the City of Windsor website for a full list of what plants might be available.