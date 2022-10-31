City seeks input on Fontainebleau, Goldenwood and Wilson Park improvements

The City of Windsor is asking for the public’s feedback on improvements for three parks.

Virtual open houses and online surveys are planned for Fontainebleau Park, Goldenwood Park and Wilson Park upgrades.

The city is moving ahead with plans to build pickleball and tennis courts at Fontainebleau Park (Ward 3), Goldenwood Park (Ward 1) and Wilson Park (Ward 2).

Learn more about the planned new tennis and pickleball courts at Fontainebleu, Goldenwood, and Wilson parks. The web page includes links to three surveys that will collect residents’ ideas and feedback about design and development to help make the courts inviting and accessible to all.

The surveys are open until 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.