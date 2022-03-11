City seeks community input on future of Lanspeary Park

Map of Lanspeary Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source City of Windsor) Map of Lanspeary Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source City of Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver