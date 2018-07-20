

CTV Windsor





Officials in Windsor say work to replace new concrete on Ouellette Avenue will not cost taxpayers.

The city had work crews remove concrete just poured for the crosswalk and bus bay, south of Wyandotte St. because it was determined the concrete was 'substandard.'

City engineer Mark Winterton say routine testing showed the concrete wasn't strong enough and must be replaced.

Winterton tells CTV News it won't cost taxpayers any extra money.

“The contractor that we have out there is on the hook for this particular deficiency and they're undertaking the repairs as we speak,” says Winterton.

Winterton hopes the setback will not delay the project further.

“At this time we don't have an update on the schedule,” says Winterton. “We're hoping that they put additional manpower and equipment on the site.”

The work is part of $6.7 million project to improve the infrastructure and streetscape on Ouellette Avenue.

The underground infrastructure has already been completed, and the work now focuses on surface features. They include a revised cross section to facilitate two lanes of traffic with on-street parking; new street and pedestrian lighting; the introduction of a “flex zone” to allow for patios and public events; new paving materials; plantings and more.

The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of September.