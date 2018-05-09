

CTV Windsor





Windsor council has pumped the brakes on a bike share program for the city.

Bike Windsor Essex was at council this week, looking for the city to move forward with a $70,000 feasibility study, market analysis and business plan as well as possible bike locations.

Council voted to move forward with the feasibility study modelled after the city of Hamilton's bike share program. But members voted against the other elements.

Lori Newton of Bike Windsor Essex believes it is back to square one, and it could mean the city misses out on grant funding from the province.

“Putting it off for another two years, it's the Windsor story, here we go again,” says Newton. “We're going to behind because we're not willing to dive in, roll our sleeves up and get something exciting down for our city and for the residents of our city."

In December, the Ontario government announced $3-million in funding for cycling infrastructure in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor’s Operations Manage, Dwayne Dawson, says the money can be spent on any of the approved projects.

Data from the 2016 census shows only one per cent of the population in Windsor-Essex gets to work by cycling.