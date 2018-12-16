

CTV Windsor





The city will provide another opportunity for public input on the University Avenue and Victoria Avenue corridors.

It wants the community to let officials know thoughts on cycling infrastructure, parking and other items for the corridor currently under study.

A short public survey has been launched to gather ideas on the existing roadway elements and opportunities for future improvements.

The survey focuses on the areas of University Avenue, between Huron Church Road and McDougall Street, and Victoria Avenue, from Chatham Street West to Park Street West.

Cycling infrastructure, on-street parking and streetscaping are all under consideration for what amounts to three and a half kilometres of corridors under study.

Transportation officials and the project consultant are gathering this feedback to help optimize the existing right-of-way and achieve safe, efficient, comfortable and convenient travel for roadway users of all ages, abilities and modes of transportation for the next 20 years, the city says in a news release.

The survey will be open until January 6.