Although many of us are thinking about the holidays, students should start preparing for summer jobs.

The City of Windsor is accepting applications for its 2019 Summer Student Lottery Program.

All post-secondary students can apply.

A computer draw will be conducted to ensure the hiring of students is fair and equitable. The program randomly draws applications for order of consideration.

Students with have the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education, the city says.