A new app maps out school zones across Windsor to enhance safety.

Windsor parking enforcement officers have been handing out postcards instead of tickets to educate residents and drivers about where it is OK to stop, drop off children and park in school zones.

The postcards direct people to the latest app on the MappMyCity page on the city's website.

Called myschoolneighbourhood, it connects users to a map of the city. Once there, by inserting a school name, residents will see colour coded streets with information on everything from school bus zones to parking and no-parking areas.

“We want to help residents know what they can expect when they enter an area,” says city supervisor of compliance and enforcement Bill Kralovensky. “

By planning ahead, drivers especially can avoid a ticket but more importantly avoid accidents that happen when people stop where they shouldn’t.”