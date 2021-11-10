City of Windsor waiting on vaccination confirmation from 22 per cent of staff

Windsor, Ont. -

With the City of Windsor’s mandatory proof of COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline around the corner, 22 per cent of workers have yet to confirm their status.

The City of Windsor issued a news release Wednesday reassuring residents all municipal services will continue after its Monday, Nov. 15 deadline when mandatory proof of vaccination will be required from city employees who do not have an exemption.

“The decision made back on September 16, 2021, calling for mandatory vaccination proof from staff, Council, City contractors and volunteers was not one City Council made lightly,” said CAO Jason Reynar. “But the research is irrefutable: the vaccine will help protect our community, so as leaders we must do all we can to ensure our community is taken care of.”

The city said more than 78 per cent of the corporation has confirmed vaccination, but “every person counts in the effort to serve our community and protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

City staff were issued another reminder of the pending deadline on Tuesday, and the city hopes most of those who have yet to confirm have simply not uploaded their vaccination confirmation.

The city said with more than 3,000 staff members, operational planning decisions will have to be made by this Friday.

The city has been sharing vaccination information with staff for months through emails, videos as well as a Zoom QA&A session with Windsor Regional Hospital chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad.

“The Human Resources Department and leadership team have worked tirelessly to help educate, dispel myths, and provide guidance, but time is running out,” officials said. “Anyone without an accommodation who is not in compliance with the vaccination policy will be suspended without pay as of November 15.”

The city said contingency plans for a decrease in staff are in place, and services will continue. Any need for temporary service modifications will be communicated without delay.