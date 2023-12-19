City of Windsor to offer free ice skating over the holidays

Looking for something fun to do over the holidays? Well you can lace up those skates as the city is offering a number of free skate opportunities.

The City of Windsor is offering free skating over the holidays at Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink as well as indoor skating options.

The Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink will be open (weather permitting) and free on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Indoor Skating Options:

Adie Knox arena on Sundays from 4:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting Jan. 7, 2024.

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Saturdays from 4:25 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and on Sundays 1:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Forest Glade Arena on Fridays from 7:55 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

WFCU Centre on Saturdays from 4:50 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca for all skating times.