WINDSOR, ONT. -- While the Windsor area has experienced a pretty mild winter so far with only a few sprinklings of snow, the city is still looking for volunteers to help those in need when it arrives.

The City of Windsor said with winter still having a long way to go, and the snow sure to arrive, it needs more volunteers for its Snow Angels program. The program matches volunteer snow shovellers from the community with seniors and people with physical disabilities.

“The service is especially important for these residents, because snow buildup is a potential hazard to those with limited mobility. It also makes it difficult for service providers like police and fire; mail carriers; and meter readers to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” a news release from the city said.

Volunteers must be 16 or older. The city notes the program could be a good way for students to add to their 40-hour community involvement requirement.

The city says social distancing must be maintained by volunteers as interaction with the resident is not required to complete the snow removal.

An added incentive is being offered again this year. All volunteers will be entered in a draw to one a tablet or one of two $50 Rec Express Cards.

Those interested can contact 311 or visit the city’s Snow Angels web page for more information.