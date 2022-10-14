City of Windsor seeks volunteers for a number of agencies, boards, and committees

The City of Windsor is in search of driven volunteers looking to add their voice to the community with positions on many of its agencies, boards and committees (ABCs).

The city has opened up applications for volunteer board members and will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 18.

“Members of ABCs serve a crucial role in our community by sharing the benefit of their experience and expertise throughout their four-year term,” a news release from the city says.

Applications are being accepted for the following:

Standing Committee

Development and Heritage Standing Committee

Three citizens to deal with Planning Act matters only

Five citizens to deal with Heritage Act matters only

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meeting dates and times were previously approved by Council.

Agencies, Boards and Commissions

Committee of Adjustment

Property Standards Committee

Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board of Directors

Windsor Accessibility Advisory Committee

Windsor Licensing Commission

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation

Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation

Windsor Police Services Board

Windsor Public Library Board

Windsor Utilities Commission

YQG Board of Directors

Applications will be opened until Friday, Nov. 18. Those interested can apply online or get a printed copy from the main lobby of City Hall.