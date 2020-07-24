WINDSOR, ONT. -- Like many sectors, arts and culture has been hit hard by the pandemic, the City of Windsor wants to hear from local creatives to gauge the impact COVID-19 has had on the arts community.

In partnership with the Arts Council of Windsor and Essex, Workforce WindsorEssex and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island a survey was developed to better understand the financial impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

“Artists, makers and creators give us the stories, works and experiences that shape our city. Like everyone right now, they are facing extreme challenges. With venues closed and large gatherings on hold, local artists have had to adapt and find creative ways to connect with audiences,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release.

Dilkens said the survey will help to inform recovery efforts down the road.

“While none of us know how long these public health measures will be in place, we want to be understand how short- to long-term COVID-19 related closures and cancellations will impact your ability to stay afloat, at home and in your business or organization,” the release states.

Understanding there are many surveys at this time the city says the more information the better it will be able to understand the regional economic impact on the city’s cultural community. Any data collected will be confidential and reported in an anonymous and form.

"Since the start of the global pandemic, I’ve been encouraging everyone to support this sector any way we can – participate in an online art class, purchase work from your favourite artist, donate the value of a show or experience back to the artist or group, share resources online, purchase gift cards, participate in live streams, share stories about what you love about Windsor’s creative community. And now, as many gradually begin to reopen sites, please visit and explore,” Dilkens said.

The survey will close on Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m.