WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is acknowledging those who have stepped up to support one another throughout the pandemic.

In response to the care and compassion shown by Windsorites since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is launching an online nomination portal to find “COVID Community Champions.”

“This is our chance to express our gratitude for those little acts that have made a big impact,” Dilkens said in a news release. “Perhaps it’s a neighborhood network to check up on seniors, an artist finding unique ways to spread creative works, a faith community helping to deliver groceries, or a young person helping others connect online – I’ve been impressed with the volunteerism that our community has experienced.”

Residents can visit the online nomination page to recommend a group or individual along with a brief description of why the person deserves recognition as a COVID Community Champion.

All nominees must be an individual or group within Windsor in response to COVID-19.

Selected champions will be contacted and recognized “in various ways” by the mayor over the coming months.