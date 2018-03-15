

It was a cheque-cutting day for the governing Liberals, as Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca announced $212,000 for the City of Windsor through the Main Street Revitalization Initiative.

“There are few things so quintessentially Canadian as the main streets of Ontario’s small towns," Del Duca said. "So when we strengthen the core of our rural communities, we’re strengthening an important part of ourselves — and we ensure that our towns can continue to attract investment, create jobs, and grow their local economies for years to come.”

The investments are geared towards helping boost tourism, create jobs and enhance local economic growth by investing in the revitalization main street areas.

The province would like to see the city use the money to offset costs of installing of pedestrian crosswalks or landscaping. Municipalities can also direct funding to local businesses to improve the appearance of their storefronts by installing lighting or new signage.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens thanked the government for the funding.

“The $200,000-plus in eligible funding will help to build upon Council’s commitment to revitalize ‘main street’ districts across the city,” Dilkens said in a release.

It wasn't just the city who cashed in on the funding; the county municipalities also received monies through the fund. Here's the breakdown.

· Amherstburg $54,624

· Essex $53,345

· Kingsville $54,298

· Lakeshore $59,339

· LaSalle $53,892

· Leamington $50,703

· Tecumseh $55,719