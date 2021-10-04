WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some calls are not going through the City of Windsor’s 311 and 211 phone system as the service provider is experiencing technical difficulties.

The city says in some cases the caller can hear the operator but the operator can’t hear the caller.

The service provider is aware of the issue and is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible, the city says.

In the meantime, the city suggests residents visit the 311 page on the city’s website and submit service requests through the 311 app or contact the city through email at 311@city.windsor.on.ca.