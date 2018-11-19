

The union representing residential garbage collectors has resumed contract talks with the City of Windsor.

The two sides are back at the bargaining table after the workers voted 78 per cent in favour of strike action on Sunday to back contract demands.

The 44 employees of Green for Life Environmental are looking for their first collective contract.

The vice president of Unifor Local 444 Doug Boughner says the two sides are making progress in talks.

The main issue is wage improvements.

Workers currently earn between $16 and $21 an hour.

The City of Windsor hired the company eight years ago to collect garbage as part of a contract that continues until 2024.